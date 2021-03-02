‘It’s a huge honor’: Head brewer at Brewery LBK reacts to national recognition

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - “There are about 4,500 brewpubs our size in the country so it’s a huge honor,” Sally Taylor, head brewer at The Brewery LBK, said.
On Monday, U.S.A. Today named it as the one of the top 20 brewpubs in the nation.
It is the only spot in Texas to be nominated.
Taylor began brewing beer at home as a passion project. These days, it is more like a labor of love.
“We sort of have the mentality here, you know, a chef’s mentality,” she said. “We use fresh ingredients in our beer, and we like to maybe push the envelope a little bit and make some stuff that maybe isn’t quite normal, but it’s fun,” Taylor added.
One of their best-selling brews on tap? The Doc Chilton, a tart lemon ale paying homage to the classic Lubbock drink.
But each season, there are different flavors every few months to keep things interesting.
She says, that is just one of the reasons they have risen to the top.
“I think our location downtown, in this historic building, draws people here. The food that comes from the West Table, we serve brunch, and we also serve dinner here every night that we’re open from 5 until close. The food is from Chef Cameron West, and it’s amazing,” Taylor explained.
It is not an easy gig, but it is one that is worth it in the end.
“These are things that I do because I think that I like to share them with other people and for me to be able to do this in this kind of setting with thousands of people, feels so good,” Taylor said.
A public vote for the top spot will continue until Tuesday, March 16. You can vote every day once a day until voting is closed.
You can vote for The Brewery LBK by clicking this link.
