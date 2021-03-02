KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Abbey

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Abbey, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a two-year-old Pitbull mix that has been at the shelter for about a month and a half.
Staff say Abbey is shy at first but warms up to you quickly. She has had all of her shots, is spayed and has a microchip.
Her adoption fees for Tuesday, March 2, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
