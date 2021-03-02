Lubbock man with machete indicted after stealing chicken wings from United

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Nicolas Gonzales, 24, of Lubbock has been indicted by a Lubbock County Grand Jury on a charge of robbery.
On Oct, 11, 2020 police were dispatched to the United Supermarket located at 4th Street and Slide Road in regards to a civil disturbance.
When police arrived they immediately placed Gonzales in handcuffs due to a machete in his backpack.
Gonzales admitted to stealing from the store and getting into a physical altercation in the parking lot.
An employee informed police he had witnessed Gonzales take and conceal a package of chicken wings before exiting the store. The employee followed Gonzales out of the store to the parking lot where Gonzales shoved and scratched the employee, according to the police report.
Nicolas Gonzales is currently being held on the Lubbock County Jail on a bond of $5,000.
