Oklahoma escapes with a win over Lady Raiders

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lexi Gordon scored 23 and Vivian Gray added 20 points, but it wasn’t enough as Oklahoma pulled out a 88-79 home win over the Lady Raiders Monday night in the regular season finale.
The Lady Raiders had an 11 point lead at the half.
Oklahoma outscored Tech by nine in the 3rd and eleven in the 4th to get the win.
The Lady Raiders fall to 10-14 overall and 5-13 in the Big 12.The Conference Tournament Championship starts March 11th in Kansas City.
