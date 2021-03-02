Spring is Coming, along with the Wind

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Afternoon temperatures were back to near normal today over the South Plains. Lubbock’s high was 62 degrees today after a chilly morning low of 23 degrees.
The combination of southwest winds and plenty of sunshine will allow for a continued warming trend through Thursday.
While it will be breezy on Wednesday, winds will become much stronger on Thursday and even stronger on Friday. Another upper level system will bring the chance of rain to the northern region and the strong winds before the weekend.
The rain chances look limited and primarily in the north and northeastern South Plains.
There could be an isolated thunderstorm or two, but mostly showers and rainfall amounts will be low.
As for the winds, they will be strong from the west on Thursday as the system sweeps across the region. It will be along the boundary of the front that storms could fire.
On Friday, very strong winds, elevated fire danger and likely some blowing dust.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.