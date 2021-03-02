Spring weather pattern

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A very spring-like pattern for the South Plains this week. Temperatures will climb well-above average ahead of the next cold front. We may even hear some thunder.
A clear and cold early morning gives way to a sunny, breezy, and warmer afternoon. Lubbock yesterday peaked at 51°. Today’s highs will be more than ten degrees warmer.
Our entire area will be much warmer tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures, while in the mid-20s to mid-30s in the morning, will peak in the 70s! Tomorrow otherwise will be sunny and the afternoon a little breezy.
NO BURN conditions are expected Thursday afternoon. The warmth and wind, combined with low relative humidity, will result in an elevated wildfire danger.
When outdoors anytime, but particularly on windy days, please be aware of the potential fire danger. Avoid activity which includes open flames, or which might create a spark. Do not drive over or park vehicles over dry grasses as the hot exhaust system may ignite the grass.
Smokers, make sure your butts are cold before discarding.
Outdoor cooking in traditional grills is fine.
A few spotty light rain showers are possible Thursday. Most locations will miss out altogether. Those that don’t will see light amounts.
However...
A few isolated thundershowers may develop late Thursday ahead of or along the cold front previously mentioned. This convective activity, while limited in coverage, could produce brief downpours.
Following the front Friday will be partly cloudy, windy, and cooler. Highs will range from the mid-50s to low 60s.
Weekend details are available now, and 24-7, in our forecast here on the Weather Page.
Lubbock Climatology
51°F was the high at the Lubbock airport yesterday. 12 degrees below the average for the date. The March record high is 89° (set in 2006).
23° was the low reported at the Lubbock airport this morning (unofficial as of this writing). Lubbock’s March 2 average low is 34° and the high 63°. The record low for the date is -2° (set in 1922) and the record high 86° (set in 1974).
A trace of precipitation, including a trace of snow, was recorded yesterday at the Lubbock airport. The total for the month-to-date is a trace, which is 0.03″ below average. The total for the year-to-date is 1.25″, which is 0.18″ below average.
Lubbock’s snowfall total (recorded at the airport) for the season-to-date is 12.0″, which is 4.6″ above the average-to-date.
Lubbock’s weather record dates from January 1911.
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 6:45 PM CST. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 7:13 AM CST.
