Suspect indicted in hit-and-run crash that seriously injured motorcyclist

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury indicted a man accused of a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist back in January.
Juan Flores, 18, is charged with failure to stop and render aid and intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury.
Investigators say a Dodge Charger, driven by Flores, was traveling behind the motorcyclist in the center lane of University near 48th Street when Flores collided into the back of the vehicle and fled. While fleeing, Flores struck a parked car on 46th Street, according to police.
Police say a witness followed the Charger to a residence in the 4600 block of Belton, and contacted police.
If convicted, Flores faces up to 10 years in prison.
