Texas Rangers attempting to locate suspect in capital murder case

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Rangers and the Department of Public Safety are assisting the Graham Police Department in attempting to locate a man they believe may be connected to a capital murder investigation.
According to a report from DPS, Brett “Bubba” Lippert, a 37-year-old male, has been identified as a suspect in the murder of a 49-year-old man.
Graham Police say the deceased victim was found inside his residence after they received a burglary and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle call.
The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.
Investigators believe Lippert left the scene in the victim’s vehicle, a 2002 White GMC Sierra Crew Cab pickup bearing Texas license plate MPC9810.
DPS states Lippert should be considered armed and dangerous.
Those who encounter Lippert should call police in your area, or dial 911.
