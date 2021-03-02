Water restored to City of Post, no longer under boil water notice

POST, Texas (KCBD) - Water was restored to the City of Post on Friday, now the Emergency Management Coordinator for Garza County said Tuesday the boil water notice has been lifted.
Resident no longer need to boil water used for drinking, cooking and making ice. Water quality testing submitted to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has confirmed that tap water meets all regulatory standards and is safe for human consumption.
The city was without water for more than a week as city and county authorities worked to fix broken and leaking pipes.
Area businesses pulled together to provide bottled water and essential services during the repairs.
