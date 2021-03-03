After masks created additional challenges, Lubbock grandmother receives free hearing aids

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In honor of World Hearing Day, A Lubbock woman’s life is drastically changing.
Last year was challenging, especially for single mom and grandmother, Crista Everett.
“I lost my job. I was laid off a year ago and I also am a caregiver for my dad. He has Alzheimer’s,” Everett explained.
She suffers from moderate to severe hearing loss caused by permanent nerve damage.
On top of dealing with job and family struggles, masks have taken away her ability to read lips and monitor facial cues to help her communicate.
Audiologist Suezanna Blaylock says social distancing also makes it difficult to hear everyday conversations.
“In Crista’s case, it’s extremely important for her to be able to be able to cheat and to get those extra visual cues that unfortunately the masks have really hindered on her this past year,” Blaylock said.
Everett’s had hearing aids since 2013, but as a single mother struggled to afford the kind that fit her needs.
That all changed when she got fitted for a free pair at Livingston Hearing Aid Center.
“We tested them out and I could hear Dr. Blaylock behind me and I’ve never been able to do that,” Everett added.
While the hearing aids are rechargeable and have Bluetooth technology, Everett is the most excited about one thing.
“To be able to hear my grandbabies is absolutely the best thing for me,” Everett said.
Dr. Blaylock is encouraging people to learn more about hearing loss, as she says it’s the third most chronic condition in the world.
