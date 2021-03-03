Alamo Drafthouse files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, some theaters to close

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Alamo Drafthouse Cinema has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy following a year of uncertainty for movie theaters across the nation.
The Texas-based theater chain expects operations to continue, but will close some low-performing locations. The Lubbock location will not be affected.
Theaters took a hit at the start of the pandemic as businesses were forced to close following Governor Abbott’s Executive Order. In April, 2020, the Lubbock location did not re-open even after the governor increased occupancy to businesses, like theaters.
In August, 2020, the theater announced its reopening with COVID-19 safety precautions and protocols in place, but lasted only a few months until it was forced to temporarily close due to lack of new releases.
After the announcement, Alamo Drafthouse management stated, “This is a terribly difficult and disappointing decision, but we’re confident that by pausing now, we’ll be able to reopen once a steady stream of new releases resumes.”
At this time the theater is still closed, but has plans to reopen in the near future.
