City of Lubbock Utilities, LP&L: There will be no late fees or power disconnections during transition to new system

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock Utilities has transitioned to a new customer account management and billing system recently, but customers will not have to worry about late fee or disconnections.
Matt Rose with the City of Lubbock Utilities assured customers that there is an available process to pay your bills manually, but you will not be penalized if you are unable to pay during this transition period.
“What we want customers to understand and know is that as we go through this transition, if you don’t perform that process, there’s not going to be an action to against you,” Rose said.
Here is what you can expect:
For a period of 30 days, City of Lubbock Utilities will not assess late fees or disconnect customers for nonpayment.
All customers have been assigned a new 10-digit account number, which will be reflected on customer statements issued after Feb. 21, or can be found on the sidebar under the “My Profile” section of your online utilities account.
As soon as customers receive their next statement, dated after Feb. 21, the online account management system will display current billing information as customers have become accustomed. Until that time, customers will not see their current bill and new account number displayed on the front screen of their online account but do have access to all of their historical bill information under the “Document History” section of your online account.
· For customers paying a bill dated before Feb. 21, it only takes 2 steps:
Log into your online account, call the call center, or email CustomerFirst@cityoflubbockutilities.com to locate your w 10-digit account number. After you log in, go to ‘My Profile’ and then when you click ‘Online accounts’, it’ll have your new account number. After the new number is validated, you can back out to the City of Lubbock utilities homepage and make a one time payment using your new account number.
If paying online: Use the one-time payment system and follow the steps to pay. There are detailed instructions on CityofLubbockUtilities.com.
For all other payments, including mail: You can pay as you normally would, using your new 10-digit account number.
· For bills dated after Feb. 21, customers can pay as they normally would using their new account number located on their new bill and utility account homepage.
· The City of Lubbock Utilities call center is currently experiencing high call volume. To avoid long wait times by phone, customers can also email CustomerFirst@cityoflubbockutilities.com or send a private message on Facebook with your account information and questions. It may take up to 24 hours to respond to your email or message.
You may have noticed your bill was much higher this month and the City of Lubbock Utilities said it has nothing to do with what the rest of the state is dealing with and it is not related to the new system. Rose said It’s because we experienced historic cold temperatures causing everyone to use more electricity.
“The only difference is that you consumed more electricity due to the historic cold weather this past week than you normally would,” Rose said.
