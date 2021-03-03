Consider This: Tornado sirens in Lubbock, finally

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Every spring, I raise the question: why does Lubbock not have tornado sirens. And every year would pass...With no action from city officials, just a bunch of talk.
Eight years ago, we launched our S-O-S campaign: Support our sirens. We thank each one of you who signed our petition... And each of you who made your voice known to City Hall. Our voices have finally been heard.
And like most technology, the cost has gone way down over time. What was once pegged to run $10 million is today just over $700,000. And paid in cash — not financed.
In the grand scheme of the city’s budget... That’s not much.
Consider this: I am disappointed a council as free-spending as this one took five years to get to this point, and the system will not be fully in-place for yet another storm season. But at least we will have it for next season.
So well done Lubbock and City Council. We will no longer be the largest city in tornado alley without sirens.
