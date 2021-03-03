Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Abbott says Texas to re-open 100%, LP&L walks through changes in billing, U.S. base attacked in Iraq

By Michael Cantu | March 3, 2021 at 5:59 AM CST - Updated March 3 at 6:02 AM

Gov. Greg Abbott announced all Texas businesses can re-open on March 10 at 100%.

Lubbock Power & Light says it will not disconnect customers or charge late fees as City of Lubbock utilities transition to a new billing system.

U.S. and coalition forces are looking into the origin of 10 rockets launched at its base in Iraq overnight.

A Senate hearing on the Capitol attack will hear testimony today about the National Guard response.

President Joe Biden announced a partnership between Johnson & Johnson and Merck to produce more COVID-19 vaccines.

