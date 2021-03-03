Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,
Gov. Greg Abbott announced all Texas businesses can re-open on March 10 at 100%.
- The governor is also lifting the state mask mandate.
- Businesses can still choose to limit capacity or require masks.
- Watch the governor’s announcement here: WATCH: Texas to open 100%, mask mandate removed
Lubbock Power & Light says it will not disconnect customers or charge late fees as City of Lubbock utilities transition to a new billing system.
- Customers are asked to email or direct-message City of Lubbock utilities to get their new 10-digit account number.
- KCBD NewsChannel 11′s Camelia Juarez has the details here: City of Lubbock Utilities, LP&L: There will be no late fees or power disconnections during transition to new system
U.S. and coalition forces are looking into the origin of 10 rockets launched at its base in Iraq overnight.
- So far, there have been no reports of any casualties.
- The attack comes after a weekend drone strike against an Iranian militia and two days before Pope Francis is scheduled to visit.
- Get the latest here: US forces: Rockets hit airbase in Iraq hosting US troops
A Senate hearing on the Capitol attack will hear testimony today about the National Guard response.
- Lawmakers want to know why it took so long for the Guard to help.
- The Pentagon says the request for troops has to go through several people, including the president.
- Read more here: National security officials to testify on Jan. 6 mistakes
President Joe Biden announced a partnership between Johnson & Johnson and Merck to produce more COVID-19 vaccines.
- The president said the deal will help produce enough vaccines for every American adult by the end of May.
- Read more here: Biden vows enough vaccine for all US adults by end of May
