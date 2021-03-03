Hoop Madness Playoff Scores for Tuesday, March 2

Hoop Madness Playoff Scores for Tuesday, March 2
By Pete Christy | March 2, 2021 at 10:45 PM CST - Updated March 2 at 11:14 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball playoff scores for Tuesday night:

Girls

Regional Finals

5A

Lubbock Cooper 78 Plainview 58

3A

Shallowater 45 Brownfield 50

1A

Nazareth 54 Claude 42

TAPPS Girls

Grace Prep 10 Trinity Christian 60

Weatherford Christian 23 Southcrest Christian 54

Kingdom Prep 43 Texoma Christian 40

Plainview Christian 67 Waxahachie Prep 49

Boys

Regional Semifinals

Estacado 40 Argyle 57

Seminole 58 Decatur 45

Abernathy 33 Brock 75

Shallowater 77 Peaster 62

Jayton 55 Texline 57

TAPPS Boys

Bishop Gorman 36 Trinity Christian 87

All Saints 50 Weatherford Christian 45

