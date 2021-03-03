Hoop Madness Playoff Scores for Tuesday, March 2

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball playoff scores for Tuesday night:
Girls
Regional Finals
5A
Lubbock Cooper 78 Plainview 58
3A
Shallowater 45 Brownfield 50
1A
Nazareth 54 Claude 42
TAPPS Girls
Grace Prep 10 Trinity Christian 60
Weatherford Christian 23 Southcrest Christian 54
Kingdom Prep 43 Texoma Christian 40
Plainview Christian 67 Waxahachie Prep 49
Boys
Regional Semifinals
Estacado 40 Argyle 57
Seminole 58 Decatur 45
Abernathy 33 Brock 75
Shallowater 77 Peaster 62
Jayton 55 Texline 57
TAPPS Boys
Bishop Gorman 36 Trinity Christian 87
All Saints 50 Weatherford Christian 45
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.