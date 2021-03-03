KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Skye

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Skye, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Skye is a three-year-old female mixed lab.
Staff say she is super friendly, playful and affectionate. She is up to date on all his shots, spayed and microchipped. Skye’s adoption fees for Wednesday, March 3, have been waived.
She’s been at the shelter for nearly a month and is anxiously awaiting a forever home.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.
