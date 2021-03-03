Lubbock man sentenced to 43 years for aggravated sexual assault of a child

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Andrew Rey Ybaben, 25, of Lubbock pleaded guilty this morning to aggravated sexual assault of a child in the 137th District Court. He was sentenced to 43 years in prison and is required to register as a sex offender for life.
According to court documents, Ybaben’s phone was found in the bathroom floor of where he was living in June 2019. The person who found it, went through the phone and found photos of a naked juvenile and two videos of the same juvenile, showing her private parts and more. The photos and videos were taken in May.
After he was confronted, and an investigation began, in July 2019 Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and members of the U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force tried to serve a warrant on Ybaben in the 1300 block of 65th Street around 10:40 a.m. Deputies say Ybaben, locked himself in a bathroom and was threatening to commit suicide if officers attempted to come in.
The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrived to assist along with officers from the Lubbock Police Department. Ybaben was taken into custody without injury about two hours later.
In December 2019 in federal court, he was sentenced to 300 months (25 years) in prison and 30 years of mandatory supervised release after being convicted of production of child pornography. He was indicted on that federal charge in July 2019 and pleaded guilty to the charge in August 2019.
Ybaben’s latest sentence will run concurrently with the federal charge.
