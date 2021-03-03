10 Red Raider baseball closes out homestand with win

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The #10 Red Raiders wrapping up their five game homestand with their fifth win in a row as they blanked Texas Southern 15-0 Wednesday afternoon.
Texas Tech had a 13-hit attack led by Jace Jung, who hit two home runs. He finished 3-4 with 5 RBI and 3 runs scored.
Cal Conley went 3-5 with 3 RBI and two runs scored.
Texas Tech scored 66 runs in the five games at home to move their record to 5-3.
The Red Raiders now go on the road to play in the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Tech faces Texas State 7pm Friday.
They then play Sam Houston State 3pm Saturday and Texas A&M Corpus Christi Sunday at 11am. Texas Tech then will return home to host Gonzaga and UCONN.
