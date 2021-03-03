#10 Red Raiders make it 4 wins in a row

#10 Red Raiders make it 4 wins in a row
Opening up a two game mid-week series, the #10 Red Raider baseball team scored seven runs in the 7th inning as they rolled past Texas Southern 14-2 Tuesday afternoon. (Source: Texas Tech University)
By Pete Christy | March 2, 2021 at 7:01 PM CST - Updated March 2 at 7:02 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Opening up a two game mid-week series, the #10 Red Raider baseball team scored seven runs in the 7th inning as they rolled past Texas Southern 14-2 Tuesday afternoon.

Jace Jung was 2 for 3 with 4 RBI and four runs scored.

Dylan Neuse had four hits. Dru Baker added 3 & Kurt Wilson had two hits on the afternoon.

Micah Dallas went five strong innings allowing two hits and no runs with eight strikeouts.

After an 0-3 start, the Red Raiders are 4-3 and they host Texas Southern at 1pm tomorrow.

