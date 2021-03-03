Sexist school assignment removed by Shallowater ISD after complaints from parents

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Shallowater Independent School District has confirmed a school assignment on “chivalry” telling female students to “obey any reasonable request of a male” has been removed following backlash from parents.
A photo of the since removed assignment circulated social media Wednesday, saying female students in the class would demonstrate “chivalry and standards set in the medieval concept of courtly love carries over into the modern day.”
According to the page, this “chivalry” assignment required adult signatures for students asked to “dress in a feminine manner to please the men,” within the school dress code; as well as asking them to “walk behind men or walk daintily, as if their feet were bound.”
Shallowater ISD released a statement Wednesday afternoon, addressing the assignment: “This assignment has been reviewed, and despite its historical context, it does not reflect our district and community values. The matter has been addressed with the teacher, and the assignment was removed.”
