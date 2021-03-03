Spring warmth, wind, showers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Yesterday afternoon was quite mild. Today’s will be too. On the way, however, is a cold front. Ahead of the front another day or two of above-average temperatures. But the front will bring more than just cooler air.
This morning clear and nearly as cold as yesterday. Lows in the 20s and 30s, wind chills from the mid-teens to low 30s.
This afternoon sunny, slightly breezy, and seasonably warm. Temperatures will peak in the 70s, about ten degrees above average for the time of year. Light winds this morning will become slightly breezy this afternoon.
Our evening sky will be mostly fair, but overnight cloud cover will increase. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid-30s in the northwestern viewing area to the mid-40s in the southeast.
Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with a seasonably warm but also windy afternoon. The grassland fire danger will increase, making it a NO BURN afternoon.
However, there will be a slight chance of spotty light rain showers tomorrow. There may even be an isolated thunderstorm or two over the northeastern KCBD viewing area.
I expect most areas will not receive measurable rainfall. Those that due will see amounts of just a few hundredths of an inch. It is possible that brief moderate to heavy rain may fall with any thunderstorms. That said, the thunderstorm potential is slim (greater to the northeast of the viewing area).
Thursday night will be mostly fair and at least somewhat windy.
Friday will be mostly cloudy, windy, and much cooler. There may be some sprinkles. I don’t expect measurable rainfall.
The wind Thursday and Friday may result in blowing dust.
Weekend weather will be very typical for the time of year.
Details on low and high temperatures, wind speeds, and rain chances are included in my forecast here on our Weather Page and in our Weather App - free from your app store.
When outdoors anytime, but particularly on windy days, please be aware of the potential fire danger. Avoid activity which includes open flames, or which might create a spark. Do not drive over or park vehicles over dry grasses as the hot exhaust system may ignite the grass.
Smokers, make sure your butts are cold before discarding.
Outdoor cooking in traditional grills is fine.
