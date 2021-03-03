Vanessa Bryant still perseveres after Kobe, Gigi’s death

FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2017, file photo, from left, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, wife Vanessa and daughter Natalia Diamante Bryant are seen before an NCAA college women's basketball game between Connecticut and UCLA, in Los Angeles. Vanessa Bryant says she is focused on “finding the light in darkness” in an emotional story in People magazine. She details how she attempts to push forward after her husband, Kobe Bryant, and daughter Gigi died in a helicopter crash in early 2020. (Source: AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)