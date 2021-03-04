Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Teachers now eligible for COVID vaccinations, ERCOT board fires CEO, Capitol police expect another possible riot

By Michael Cantu | March 4, 2021 at 5:57 AM CST - Updated March 4 at 5:57 AM

On Daybreak Today,

Texas educators and child-care providers are now eligible to get COVID-19 vaccines.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas’ board of directors fired CEO Bill Magness.

Capitol police are on high alert, anticipating another possible domestic attack in Washington D.C.

The House of Representatives passed a police reform bill in honor of George Floyd.

  • The bill would ban choke holds and no-knock warrants.
  • It would also eliminate qualified immunity for police officers.
  • Get those details here: House passes police reform bill

House lawmakers also passed a election and ethics bill.

