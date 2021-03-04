Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,
Texas educators and child-care providers are now eligible to get COVID-19 vaccines.
- The Biden administration urged states to prioritize vaccinating teachers, staff and bus drivers.
- The City of Lubbock says they will soon be able to schedule appointments for more clinics that should take place next week.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas’ board of directors fired CEO Bill Magness.
- He has taken criticism for his mismanagement of the state’s power grid during last month’s winter storm.
- Millions lost power and dozens died.
Capitol police are on high alert, anticipating another possible domestic attack in Washington D.C.
- They way intelligence has surfaced that shows militia groups are planning on storming the Capitol again.
- This QAnon-linked conspiracy theory surfaced online and says former President Donald Trump will re-take the presidency.
The House of Representatives passed a police reform bill in honor of George Floyd.
- The bill would ban choke holds and no-knock warrants.
- It would also eliminate qualified immunity for police officers.
House lawmakers also passed a election and ethics bill.
- The bill would expand voting access and improve transparency in campaign donations.
- It would also require an independent commission to draw congressional district lines.
