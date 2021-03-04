ERCOT overcharged power companies $16 billion for electricity during winter freeze, firm says

In Texas, wholesale power prices are determined by supply and demand: When demand is high, ERCOT allows prices to go up. The grid operator was directed by the PUC during the storm to set wholesale power prices at $9,000 per megawatt hour — the maximum price. Raising prices is intended to incentivize power generators in the state to add more power to the grid. Companies then buy power from the wholesale market to deliver to consumers, which they are contractually obligated to do.