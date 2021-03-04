Joyland Amusement Park set to reopen Saturday, March 13

Joyland Amusement Park will be allowed to open under Gov. Abbott's new order. (Source: Joyland Amusement Park Facebook Page)
By Chelsea Collinsworth | March 4, 2021 at 2:48 PM CST - Updated March 4 at 2:48 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Joyland Amusement Park is set to reopen Saturday, March 13, after facing many challenges throughout 2020.

The amusement park made the announcement in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon.

In March of last year, the park was forced to shutdown amid coronavirus concerns. For months, the park sat empty before Governor Abbott issued an Executive Order in early June allowing it to reopen at 50 percent capacity.

Then in July, Joyland was again forced to close after it was struck by severe storm damage.

During tough times, owner David Dean said the park had faced adversity before, but nothing like the issues brought on by 2020. Now, it’s ready to reopen to the public for its 49th season.

The park will be hosting a hiring event Saturday, March 6, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

