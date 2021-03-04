More Wind and Cooler

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -High temperatures and wind over the South Plains on this Thursday. Afternoon highs climbed to the upper 70s and low 80s over the region. As for the wind, gusts of 60 mph occurred in Welch, 54 in Lubbock and numerous other communities recorded gusts between 45to 60 mph.
Winds will diminish some tonight, then return tomorrow morning at 15-25 mph plus. There will be an increase in speeds by noon as a strong cold front moves into the area and the northerly winds will keep the daytime temps in the 50s for most of the South Plains.
Cooler temperatures and dry conditions will extend into the weekend and even early next week.
It will be cooler both Saturday and Sunday with afternoon temps in the low to mid 60s, with mostly sunny skies.
Winds will be back as another system impacts the region next week with a return of high winds over a two day period in the middle of the week.
It is expected to remain sunny to partly cloudy into next week and unfortunately, no significant chances of rain.
