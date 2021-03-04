Spring: Ready or not

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you’ve been waiting on Spring weather, or not, you are going to get it today. Warmth, wind, blowing dust, an elevated grassland fire danger, a cold front, and possibly a few light showers. All in less than 24 hours.
The day begins mild with clouds moving in, temperatures above freezing, and winds light. Quite different this afternoon strong winds, blowing dust, and possibly a few light rain showers.
Blowing dust is likely today. There may be areas of low visibility. Westerly sustained winds will increase this afternoon to 20 to 30 mph, perhaps a bit stronger, with gusts of 40 to 50 mph possible.
Sprinkles are possible today. I don’t expect more than one or two hundredths of an inch of rain in a few spots. I do expect most of us will not have any measurable precipitation. Unfortunately, some of us may get that ugly mixture of rain drops and dust that we call rudd (rain + mud).
Afternoon temperatures will be similar to yesterday, peaking in the 70s. That’s a good ten degrees above the average for the time of year.
The warmth, wind, dry air and dry fuels combined create a high wildfire danger. A Fire Weather Warning (aka Red Flag Warning), issued by the National Weather Service, is in effect for most of the Caprock until 7 PM today. This includes Lubbock, Plainview, Levelland, Brownfield, Plains, Littlefield, Dimmitt, Tahoka, and Tulia.
When outdoors anytime, but particularly on windy days like today, please be aware of the fire danger. Avoid activity which includes open flames, or which might create a spark. Do not drive over or park vehicles over dry grasses as the hot exhaust system may ignite the grass.
Smokers, make sure your butts are cold before discarding.
Outdoor cooking in traditional grills is fine.
Mostly fair and gusty tonight. Temperatures will remain above freezing.
Windy with blowing dust again tomorrow, especially through the morning. I anticipate northerly sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts near 50 mph possible.
Sprinkles are possible Friday. I don’t expect measurable rain.
It will be MUCH cooler tomorrow. Highs will be about 20 degrees lower than today.
Some good news regarding our wind. Winds should remain light throughout Saturday. With a mostly sunny sky and temperatures near the seasonal average, the afternoon will be pleasant.
The entire weekend, and next week too, is covered in my forecast here on our Weather Page. It’s also in our KCBD Weather App. You can download it for free from your app store.
