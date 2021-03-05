After challenging 2020 season, Joyland Amusement Park is set to open

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock business owner, David Dean, is ready to put last year behind him.
Joyland will open for its 49th season on Saturday, March 13.
“We are so excited to get open and to have survived Covid and 2020 and all that thing, and having it in the rearview mirror, so to say now,” Dean said.
Dean is hoping for a comeback, after facing many trials last year.
The park shut down for two months when the pandemic began.
Then it opened at limited capacity in June, only to close the next month because of severe storm damage.
“Once we finished the year and looked back, we were down around 90% from 2019. So, we were not only heartbroken, we were completely devastated. If it wouldn’t have been for the people of Lubbock and their support, and of West Texas, and for the PPP, we would have never survived,” Dean added.
Not only is Dean hoping to fill rides with happy customers next weekend, but to fill open positions on his staff, with a job fair tomorrow.
“We hire a lot of people, a lot of them are young people and it’s their first job. We also hire older folks that are looking for a second job or something,” Dean explained.
Joyland normally employs about 120 people, so Dean says he’s ready to get back to work.
The job fair is from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 6 at the amusement park.
Dean says to bring a form of ID.
For the first time, Joyland has a few openings for 15-year-olds.
“It’s a good job. It’s a fun job. You get to meet people and have fun and we have fun parties with our employees. Anyway, we believe it’s a great thing and makes great memories,” Dean said.
Dean says because of the governor’s latest announcement, Joyland won’t require masks.
Employees also won’t spray down rides between each go-around, as he says it wears away the paint.
“People were really patient with us as we were doing the social distancing, spraying the rides and all that, but we’re ready to move forward. We believe that, anyway, that it’s behind us,” Dean added.
Joyland will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday-Sunday for spring break.
