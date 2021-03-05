Alcove Farms brings eggs to community partners in need

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As the state froze under a cold snap, so did grocery store supply chains. Texans went hungry as delivery trucks could not reach the stores.
That’s when H-E-B reached out to local farmers like Alcove Farms to close the gap.
Farm manager Amos Green said although road conditions were dangerous, they personally delivered dozens of crates to the Lubbock and Abilene H-E-B stores.
“They made the call to us and we were able to help,” Green said. “It wasn’t the most optimal trip to make the roads were a little bit treacherous, but we figured if we have supplies, might as well help where we can.”
They assist several other local groups as well.
For several years they have closed the food insecurity gap by donating nutritious eggs to the South Plains Food Bank and the Texas Boys Ranch.
“We have been able to supply them over the last couple of years with quite a few eggs. I think last year was a record, I think it was 6,000 eggs. I mean 6,000 dozen eggs,” Green said.
Green said like their eggs, it’s natural to support your community.
“Do what you can, where you can,” Green said. “You can’t always help people all the time, but when you can it’s great to provide that help.”
