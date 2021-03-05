Amber Alert cancelled for 2 toddlers, mother in Carlsbad, NM

CARLSBAD, New Mexico (KCBD) - The Carlsbad Police Department was searching for two-year-old Anaya Holyan, three-year-old Isabelle Salas and their mother Gyillcinda Crayana Holyan.
The three were believed to have been abducted by Caesar Salas and were in danger. They were believe to be traveling to Pecos, Texas or Mexico in a green or gray Ford F-150 with an unknown license plate.
At 4:36 p.m. CST, the Amber Alert was cancelled after all three were found safe.
Police say there are still many details unknown and the case is under investigation.
Anyone with information about this New Mexico Amber Alert is asked to call the Carlsbad Police Department at 575-885-2111 or call 911.
