1 arrested after pursuit ends with crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One man has been arrested after a police chase that ended with a crash in East Lubbock early-Friday morning.
The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office reports 46-year-old Christopher Lee Rodriguez has been arrested.
Deputies tried to pull him over near 50th Street and Interstate 27 around 3 a.m. Friday, according to the sheriff’s office. Rodriguez made it to East Cornell and Martin Luther King Boulevard, then hit another vehicle.
Neither the driver in the other vehicle or Rodriguez were injured in the crash.
Rodriguez has since been taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center. He will be charged with evading arrest and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.