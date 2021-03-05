Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,
Details are still being gathered on a pursuit that ended with a crash in East Lubbock.
- This started outside of the county, as driver tried to run from police.
- That vehicle crashed into another just after 3 a.m. near East Cornell and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
- More details will be posted online later this morning.
Texas Tech’s Student Government Association is asking the university to keep its current mask policy.
- The student Senate approved a recommendation to keep the masks.
- But the university will have the final say.
- Here is what the SGA is recommending: Texas Tech student government passes vote recommending to maintain mask policy
The Lubbock Independent School District is considering how to move forward after the governor’s mask mandate ends Wednesday.
- Masks are currently still required but school districts can opt out.
- The district is surveying staff members and parents to help make decisions.
- KCBD’s Julie Castaneda has the details here: Lubbock ISD superintendent talks about masks, events at schools
A Lubbock-Cooper bus driver and an elementary student remain hospitalized following a crash with an 18-wheeler near 130th Street and MLK.
- Troopers with the Department of Public Safety say the bus driver pulled out in front of the semi-truck.
- Another 10 students onboard were not seriously hurt.
- The latest details are here: DPS: Bus driver not wearing seatbelt, ejected during crash
The Senate will begin debate this morning on the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.
- Democrats hope to pass the bill next week.
- Republicans say it costs too much.
- Get the latest here: By slimmest of margins, Senate takes up $1.9T relief, stimulus checks bill
