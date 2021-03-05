Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Pursuit ends with crash in East Lubbock, Texas Tech student government recommends keeping mask, LISD weighs mask options

By Michael Cantu | March 5, 2021 at 6:06 AM CST - Updated March 5 at 6:06 AM

On Daybreak Today,

Details are still being gathered on a pursuit that ended with a crash in East Lubbock.

  • This started outside of the county, as driver tried to run from police.
  • That vehicle crashed into another just after 3 a.m. near East Cornell and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
  • More details will be posted online later this morning.

What will the weather be like today?

Texas Tech’s Student Government Association is asking the university to keep its current mask policy.

The Lubbock Independent School District is considering how to move forward after the governor’s mask mandate ends Wednesday.

A Lubbock-Cooper bus driver and an elementary student remain hospitalized following a crash with an 18-wheeler near 130th Street and MLK.

The Senate will begin debate this morning on the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

