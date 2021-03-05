Less Windy, More Warmth

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A windy, chilly day for the region as daytime highs struggled to reach the mid 50s over most of the area.
Good news for tomorrow as winds will return to much lower speeds and sunshine will be prevalent over the weekend.
Overnight, clouds and some patchy fog will be an issue Saturday morning followed by partly to mostly cloudy skies on both weekend afternoons.
Fortunately, winds speeds on Saturday will fall back to 10-20 mph and only increase slightly for Sunday at 15-20 mph in the afternoons.
While the nighttime lows will dip to the low to mid 30s the weekend afternoons will be warming to a range of 60-65 degrees Saturday and Sunday.
Temps next week will climb to near 80 degrees and the winds will be back by Tuesday of next week.
