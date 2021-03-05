Lubbock health dept. COVID-19 vaccine clinic update

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) - The City of Lubbock Public Health Department conducted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic March 4, 2021 with continued focus on individuals meeting the 1A and 1B guidelines as set forth by the Texas Department of State Health Services. During this clinic, 2,912 people received vaccinations. The following is a breakdown of clinic results since vaccines became available to the Public Health Department:
- December 2020 - 2,086 vaccinations administered to those in Phases 1A and 1B
- January 2021 - 20,347 vaccinations: 18,007 first doses, 2,340 second doses
- February 2021 - 33,342 vaccinations: 17,911 first doses, 15,431second doses
- March 2, 2021 - 2,408 vaccinations: 744 first doses, 1,664 second doses
- March 3, 2021 - 2,524 vaccinations: 1,033 first doses, 1,491 second doses
- March 4, 2021 - 2,912 vaccinations: 1,432 first doses, 1,480 second doses
Through the Lubbock Public Health Department, 41,213 individuals have received their first COVID-19 vaccinations, and 22,406 have received their second doses. Additional clinics will be held this week.
