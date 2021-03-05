Matt Dawson watches friends etch messages in new West Texas Hero Home

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Matt Dawson, the recovering Lubbock firefighter hurt in a deadly crash last year, toured his mortgage-free home today. It’s the first time the West Texas Homebuilders Association dedicated a “Hero Home” for a first responder.
Dawson watched as friends, family, and sponsors all took pen to wood, writing notes of encouragement on the foundation of the home before sheetrock is installed.
“I think it really is a good symbol of how far we have come as the Lubbock Fire and Rescue community,” said LFR Chief, Shaun Fogerson.
“A lot of people don’t realize that the West Texas Hero Homes do not only encompass our first responders, but it also encompasses our disabled veterans that come back.”
For this home, in particular, some of Dawson’s fellow firefighters helped volunteer to build it.
“I can’t gather enough words to express how awesome this is and how excited my family is to live in this masterpiece,” said Dawson, who will move into the home with his wife, Chanda, and daughter, Presley.
“It’s such a blessing to be able to have larger doorways and more open space that as he works to get out of his wheelchair and use his walker, it’s going to be so much easier to navigate,” said Chanda.
“To see some of the community come around and show support, it shows they are as thankful as I am,” said Dawson.
“It’s not hard for me to close my eyes and see Presley running around this house with friends and be so excited about that,” said Mayor Dan Pope.
In this new home, Matt says he looks forward to making new memories and plans for the future, which involve working back to being a firefighter again.
Other sponsors of the project include United Supermarkets, Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association, and the Lubbock Fire Department.
For more information on the West Texas Hero Homes charity, visit Westtexasherohomes.org
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.