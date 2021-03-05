Prosecutors motion for continuance saying new victims have come forward in Jason White case

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A motion has been submitted by prosecutors in the case involving former Lubbock dentist Jason White, claiming at least eight more victims have come to law enforcement joining accusations of child exploitation.
The motion, filed Wednesday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, states “the United States anticipates a Superseding Indictment will be forthcoming involving at least eight additional victims spanning the past 23 years.”
The motion calls White’s case “so complex, due to . . . the nature of the prosecution,” that the current trial setting of April 5, 2021, would “deny counsel for the defendant or the attorney for the Government the reasonable time necessary for effective preparation.”
The motion requests the current April 5 trial date be pushed to October 26, 2021.
According to prosecutors, investigators seized more than 30 items on January 14, when White was arrested and law enforcement obtained search warrants for White’s home and business.
The motion states all of the devices have to be “imaged, which essentially means copied so that the original is preserved unaltered.”
So far, prosecutors say over 30,000 images and videos have been briefly reviewed but they claim, “upon information and belief, Defendant’s cell phone alone contains approximately 340,000 images and videos, approximately 139,000 text messages, approximately 53,000 emails, and approximately 42,000 items from his social networking applications that need to be thoroughly reviewed.”
The motion also states as of filing, law enforcement has located approximately 1,000 sexually explicit videos and pictures that “will have to be shown to victims to assist in determining what is child pornography or relevant evidence and what is not.”
One cloud storage account contained approximately 32GB of information and was only recently provided to law enforcement, according to prosecutors.
Alongside the current three-count indictment against White involving one victim, prosecutors say at least eight additional victims spanning 23 years are now coming forward, many, they say, speaking about these claims “for the first time in their lives.”
Prosecutors add many of those coming forward live outside Lubbock, and the investigation of those allegations is ongoing.
“The United States is prepared to present a superseding indictment at the next grand jury if it is necessary to do so. However, allowing more time before presenting the case again to the grand jury would allow investigators to uncover the full scope of White’s crimes and thus avoid superseding the indictment again, and to follow up on investigative activities that could tighten the time periods of certain potential charges,” the motion states.
According to prosecutors, “the ends of justice served by continuing this case from its present trial setting to a firm trial setting on October 26, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas, outweigh the best interests of the public and the defendant in a speedy trial.”
According to court documents, United States Attorneys conferred with Russell Lorfing, attorney for Jason Paul White, and he opposes this motion.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.