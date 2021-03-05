18 Red Raiders win third in a row

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Led by five players in double figures, #18 Texas Tech topped Iowa State 81-54 Thursday night at the United Supermarkets Arena for their third win in a row.
Mac McClung led the way with 20 points.
Marcus Santos-Silva added 14 points and 7 rebounds.
Terrence Shannon Jr and Micah Peavy each had 12. Kyler Edward’s scored 11.
Texas Tech led by eight at the half and behind balanced scoring pulled away in the second half.
The Red Raiders are 17-9 overall and 9-7 overall.
Tech visits #3 Baylor 3pm Sunday to close out the regular season.
