Seminole man found guilty of his wife’s murder in 2019

SEMINOLE, Texas (KCBD) - After the jury deliberated for about an hour on Friday in the trial for 43-year-old Jacob Unger Neufeld, they presented a guilty verdict. He was found guilty of the murder of his wife, 40-year-old Susana Peters Neufeld.
District Attorney Philip Mack Furlow said his office is pleased with the jury’s verdict.
In February 2019, Deputies with the Gaines County Sheriff’s Office were called around 8 p.m. to the 400 block of County Road 300-J in Seminole after it was reported a woman was shot. Sheriff’s deputies, along with members of the Seminole Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded and found Susana Neufeld dead from a gunshot wound.
Jacob Unger Neufeld was arrested after being suspected of her murder. He was kept at the Gaines County Jail on a $1 million bond.
Neufeld faces five years to life in prison, and the punishment phase of the trial begins on Monday, March 8 at 9 a.m.
Only people participating in the trial were allowed in the courtroom during the trial, said Furlow. He said it will be the same during the punishment phase.
However, the trial was was simulcast to the Seminole Community Building for public viewing. The punishment phase will also be simulcast.
The Texas Rangers were assisting the Gaines County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation of Susana’s murder.
