South Plains College to continue masks, COVID-19 protocols

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains College will continue to require face coverings, maintain social distancing, and practice safe health protocol for all faculty, staff, students and visitors.
“We believe this decision will help ensure our goal of maintaining a safe and healthy environment at all of our campuses,” the university said in a statement Friday.
Texas Tech announced it will continue these practices as well. This comes after Governor Abbott’s announcement Tuesday to open Texas 100 percent.
The governor ended the statewide mask mandate and lifted COVID-19 restrictions for all businesses, effective Wednesday, March 10.
