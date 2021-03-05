Wind relief on the way, but first...

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More wind and dust today, but relief - though brief - is on the way. If you get the chance, enjoy the afternoon sunshine. We may not see much of it next week.
Windy with areas of low visibility in blowing dust today, especially this morning. Sustained speeds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts greater than 45 mph are expected, especially through the morning.
Much cooler today as well. Yesterday’s wind was from the west and very dry. It helped push Lubbock’s high to 82°. Today’s wind will be from the north, bringing in much cooler air. It will help limit highs to about 20 to 25 degrees lower.
Mostly cloudy today. Or, if you prefer, partly sunny.
Winds will die down tonight under a mostly fair sky. Lows will range from the mid-20s northwest to mid-30s southeast.
Winds will be light tomorrow, Saturday. Saturday morning will be mostly cloudy with winds generally less than 10 mph. Tomorrow afternoon will be mostly sunny sky with winds from 5 to 15 mph. With temperatures peaking in the 60s, near seasonal averages, it will be a pleasant afternoon.
Clouds return while winds remain light Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs again in the 60s.
