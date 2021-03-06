Firefighters hit the ground running with 48 hour marathon to benefit 5-5-5 Foundation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Pounding the pavement for a good cause.
“All of us guys that decided to do this, we’re always looking for challenges I mean it’s kind of part of being a firefighter. We like the challenge,” LFR firefighter Jake McCain said.
“This is a physical challenge but it’s also mental. Just stay focused and know you have to do it every four hours,” Lance Baker, another firefighter, said.
McCain and Baker are two of the seven firefighters that hit the ground running Friday evening for their 4x4x48 marathon.
A challenge inspired by a navy seal to run four miles every four hours over 48 hour, this time to benefit the 5-5-5 foundation.
“It’s very near and dear to our hearts, they are interested in educating the public about the need to slow down and move over when you see people like us on the roadways,” McCain explained.
At the start of each run, another first responder who died on the roadways will be honored.
“It’s pretty common, unfortunately for that to occur. So, that will definitely be a part of our thought process,” McCain said.
These first responders will rely on each other to keep going, when the going gets rough.
They want to remind the community, their help is always needed too.
“It’s a team effort, from everybody, whenever we’re out on the roads just to try to slow down and move over whenever you can,” Baker said.
The goal is to raise $2,000 by the end of the weekend. The link to the GoFundMe here.
You can also get involved by running the four miles every four hours and tagging Lubbock_firefighters on Instagram or the Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association on Facebook.
