KCBD Saturday Daybreak Weather: Less wind, but cooler

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Take your pick: wind or warmth! Temperatures this morning reached the 20s in several places, and this afternoon we will likely only reach the 60s.
Overall expect a cooler day today and Sunday, however with less wind across the area as well. Perhaps less wind is better for your plans outdoors? It should still feel somewhat comfortable outside, you just may need a light jacket this morning or in the evening.
TODAY: High of 61°, SE 5-15mph, mostly sunny
TONIGHT: Low of 37°, ESE 5mph, mostly clear.
The temperatures return to the 80s though and the wind picks back up midweek. Expect a couple more days of blowing dust, especially Tuesday and Wednesday.
