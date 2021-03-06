Lubbock-Cooper Lady Pirates come up short in OT

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock-Cooper Lady Pirates battled hard all afternoon long, coming up just short, 39-37 in overtime to Frisco Liberty in the 5A State Semifinals in San Antonio.
Autumn Moore’s layup with 1:40 left in overtime gave the Lady Pirates a 37-36 advantage, their first lead of the second half.
Liberty then scored a basket with 14 seconds left to take the one-point lead.
The Lady Pirates had a chance down low, no foul was called on Liberty and Lubbock-Cooper had to foul with .08 left.
It has been a magical season for Lubbock-Cooper, going 28-4.
I know Lubbock is so proud of Coach Kyle Lovorn, his staff and the Lubbock-Cooper Lady Pirates.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.