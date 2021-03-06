32nd Annual Hospice of Lubbock’s Mayors’ beans & cornbread luncheon doubles funds raised compared to last year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friday, Hospice of Lubbock hosted its 32nd Annual Mayors’ Beans & Cornbread Luncheon.
“I think we’re off to a great start,” said Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope. “Ticket sales were maybe even a little better than what we normally have. I think that people are yearning to do things that we remember doing beans and cornbread, and we’ve been doing for more than 30 years.”
Due to COVID-19 challenges and restrictions, this year Hospice of Lubbock moved the Mayors’ Beans & Cornbread Luncheon from inside the Civic Center, to a drive-thru in the YWCA parking lot off 66th and University.
“As we thought about revamping this because of the COVID pandemic, we thought about a drive-thru event that way we could still socially distance, but we could still serve the beans and cornbread,” said Dr. Jeremy L. Brown, Executive & Medical Director at Hospice of Lubbock.
But those changes are not impacting the fundraiser’s other traditions. Volunteers put in thousands of hours to make this year’s fundraiser a success.
“In the 34 years that we’ve been a nonprofit hospice organization, we’ve never said no to a patient who needs hospice care based on their ability to pay,” said Brown. “So this fundraiser, and our light a life fundraiser, helps us offset the cost of that unfunded care. In 2020, we provided almost half a million dollars’ worth of unfunded care.”
Brown said this year, the nonprofit has already raised double the amount from last year.
“We raised about $55,000, after expenses last year and we were hoping just to cover our cost this year,” said Brown, “we really didn’t anticipate people being able to give because of the pandemic but based on our sponsorships and our donors, we’ve raised about $115,000 already this year.”
Brown said he’s thankful for the support from the community.
“This community is just so amazing with their support of worthwhile programs, and we’re very appreciative at hospice of Lubbock for that support.”
You can find more information on Hospice of Lubbock on its website, click here.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.