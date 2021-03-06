Ropesville woman killed in Saturday morning rollover

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Ropesville woman has died from her injuries after a Saturday morning crash in Hockley County.
DPS tells us 49-year-old Chanda Jillann Skaggs was traveling northbound on FM 3261 near Elk Road in a 2008 Nissan Titan pickup when the vehicle had a blowout, causing her to lose control and go into a side skid.
The vehicle rolled multiple times before coming to final rest in a field near the roadway.
Skaggs was ejected from the vehicle as it was rolling and was pronounced deceased on scene.
The call came in around 9 a.m.
