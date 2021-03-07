KCBD Sunday Daybreak Weather: A slightly warmer repeat

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Expect another sunny, slightly breezy, warm day today. Temperatures will likely be just a tad warmer than Saturday. Expect a few clouds overnight, with a warmer and breezier Monday.
TODAY: High of 64°, S 15-20mph, mostly sunny
TONIGHT: Low of 39°, S 10-15mph, partly cloudy.
The temperatures return to the 80s Tuesday and Wednesday and the wind picks back up midweek. Expect a couple more days of blowing dust.
As we approach the weekend, the temperature cools a bit, and we may see a few isolated showers.
