KCBD Sunday Daybreak Weather: A slightly warmer repeat

KCBD Daybreak Sunday Weather - 03/07/2021
By KCBD Staff | March 7, 2021 at 9:46 AM CST - Updated March 7 at 9:47 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Expect another sunny, slightly breezy, warm day today. Temperatures will likely be just a tad warmer than Saturday. Expect a few clouds overnight, with a warmer and breezier Monday.

TODAY: High of 64°, S 15-20mph, mostly sunny

TONIGHT: Low of 39°, S 10-15mph, partly cloudy.

The temperatures return to the 80s Tuesday and Wednesday and the wind picks back up midweek. Expect a couple more days of blowing dust.

As we approach the weekend, the temperature cools a bit, and we may see a few isolated showers.

