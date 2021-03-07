Mayor Jim Granberry, who helped Lubbock recover after 1970 tornado, has died at age 89

Granberry expressed his final wishes for the people of Lubbock when we spoke to him back in May of 2020, on the 50th anniversary of the 1970 tornado: “It’s just a very good city. I’m sorry that I won’t be able to get back again before I pass away. But be sure that the citizens who were there when I was there and might even have heard a little bit about me that I respect and admire them so much and wish them the best.”