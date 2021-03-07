Mayor Jim Granberry, who helped Lubbock recover after 1970 tornado, has died at age 89

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jim Granberry, the mayor who helped Lubbock rebuild after the 1970 tornado, died over the weekend. He was 89.
Current Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope announced his passing on Sunday: “Denise and I are saddened to hear of the passing of former Lubbock Mayor, Jim Granberry. While he was the youngest Mayor to lead our city, more importantly, he lead us through the aftermath and rebuilding of our city following the May 11, 1970 tornado. We honor his life and will never forget his service to our city.”
Granberry expressed his final wishes for the people of Lubbock when we spoke to him back in May of 2020, on the 50th anniversary of the 1970 tornado: “It’s just a very good city. I’m sorry that I won’t be able to get back again before I pass away. But be sure that the citizens who were there when I was there and might even have heard a little bit about me that I respect and admire them so much and wish them the best.”
Granberry won a landslide victory and became Lubbock’s youngest mayor at age 37. He served on the city council from 1966 to 1970, followed by his term as mayor from 1970 to 1972.
Granberry, an orthodontist before assuming political office, was just 19 days into his term when he got a phone call from Mayor Pro Tem Deaton Rigsby.
The new mayor had many decisions to make and had to make them quickly. He said his first act in response to the disaster was to bring the city council together.
He said, “I called the council together and a little side room and I said look, I know I’m the mayor of the city and I’m going to declare a city emergency and I want you all to understand that I want city council to stay and continue session and we’ll make decisions about what happens here as a body rather than the mayor doing it individually.”
There was great tension within the Lubbock community at that time, tension that Granberry described as, “a city divided.” He says it all stemmed from racial barriers, but everyone pulled together in the aftermath of the disaster.
Granberry said, “It still was a blessing in some ways... this seemed to pull everybody together. Even though the overall destruction was terrible and loss of life was certainly something that we regret....we certainly walked among all the wounded, hurt people and held their hands and prayed for them and wished them the best.”
Granberry credited a greater power for the way the city put aside its differences and rallied after the disaster.
“I guess it makes you stop to realize that there’s certainly power greater than yourself or the people around you,” he said. “And if you just keep faith in that, everything will be all right. That was the spirit of the city and Lubbock that did it and I was glad to be a part of that.”
Lubbock’s former mayor said, although he had only been back once in the past 27 years, he never lost his love and admiration for the city of Lubbock.
When asked what message he would like to send to Lubbockites and survivors of the disaster, half a century ago, he said, “I would just say to them, keep building in the spirit of togetherness and I think that Lubbock will continue to grow and prosper and do well. I’m very thankful that they’ve done so well and grown so much.”
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.