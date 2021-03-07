DPS trooper, 2 other vehicles involved in Saturday afternoon crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police and DPS are investigating a crash on I-27 beneath the Slaton Road flyover.
DPS says a trooper was attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on I-27, attempting to catch up to the vehicle in the left lane.
The trooper entered an area that was under construction that shut down the outside left lane he was in.
The trooper collided with a concrete barrier in the construction zone and with an uninvolved pickup truck. That pickup truck lost control and struck another car that was on the shoulder.
Both vehicles came to rest off the roadway on the right side.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported by any of the occupants involved.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.