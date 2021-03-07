10 Red Raiders edge Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 10th ranked Red Raiders topped Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 4-3 Sunday afternoon in Houston for their 8th win in a row.
Jace Jung’s bases clearing double in the 7th snapped a 1-1 tie giving Tech a 4-1 lead.
The Islanders scored two in the Top of the 9th and had the bases loaded, but with two outs, Cal Conley made a diving catch to end the game.
Texas Tech won all three games at Minute Maid Park in Houston over the weekend.
Texas Tech moves to 8-3 and they now come back to Lubbock for a 12 game homestand starting with Gonzaga Tuesday night.
