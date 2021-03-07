Red Raiders fall to Baylor 88-73 in Waco

WACO, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech men’s basketball team finished their regular season schedule with an 88 -73 loss to the second-ranked Baylor Bears on the road in Waco.
The Red Raiders allowed the Bears to get off to an 8-0 run to start the game, but were able to crawl back into the game after trailing by as much as 13 in the half.
However, Baylor was able to pull away again in the second half on the strength of their three-point shooting. The Bears shot 60 percent from behind the three-point line, led by senior guard MaCio Teague, who broke the school’s record with ten threes in a Big 12 conference game.
Kyler Edwards led Texas Tech with 18 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Kevin Mccullar and Terrance Shannon Jr. finished the game with 11 points each.
The Red Raiders will now turn their focus to the Big 12 championships in Kansas City, Missouri. The tournament begins Wednesday, March 10.
